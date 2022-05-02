In 1952, an “Immigration and Nationality Act” was passed. This gave our neighboring native nation across the bay the right to come into Walker and stand side by side with their pale-faced friends at any bar in town and have a sociable drink together.
Both Leo Palm and Berdette Anderson took advantage of the new law and opened up bars, right next to each other, on Front Street — across the street from the Railroad Depot. Leo named his new venture “The Wigwam,” and Bernie named his place “The Teepee.” Bernie’s place was pretty ordinary, but Leo went all out with a huge wigwam on the roof and a couple of wooden Indians standing in front of two huge plate-glass windows. Leo, however, could have saved his money as both places were immediately packed as soon as they were open, and remained very busy until there was a fire in the nearby Lakeshore Hotel where both bars were badly damaged from the smoke and water.
When I was discharged from the service I began putting together a book about all the bars, saloons and sample rooms that existed during the early days in my little hometown. Because I was a paperboy when I was a kid, I knew a lot about my old customers — the “Chase,” “Ye Ol’ Tavern,” “Butch’s” and “Dahlem’s.” However, I was at school and in the service during the days of the “Wigwam” and the “Teepee” and therefore, didn’t know much about them. One day I decided to look up Leo Palm to see what he could tell me about his and Bernie’s bars.
“See this finger?” Leo held out his big, burly hand and showed me his fingers, one that was obviously a bit crooked and different from the others. “I got this crooked finger when I threw Big Lucy through one of my big plate-glass windows at the Wigwam. She was a good customer and a good old gal, but sometimes — like everyone else — she had a bad day and was giving my other customers a bad time. I told her to knock it off, but she wouldn’t listen to me, so I threw her out. Unfortunately, she went through one of my big, plate-glass windows rather than through the door! When I went out to help her and clean up the mess, I cut myself on the broken glass and had to go to your Dad and have a finger put back on!”
Those were the days when this newspaper was called the Walker Pilot. When the paper merged with the old Cass County Independent, the name was changed to The Pilot-Independent.
A native named Percy Lyon wrote a weekly column in the paper, which he called the “Onigum News,” and the column reported the event Leo was telling me about: “Big Lucy journeyed to Walker last Saturday and spent the night in Buck Simpson’s motel.” Buck Simpson was the Sherriff of Cass County and Big Lucy was a good customer in his jail, as well as being a good customer of Leo’s “Wigwam”.
The short time I spent with Leo telling me about his “Wigwam” was a very enjoyable time and, before I left, Leo gave me a bottle of his homemade wine! The gracious gift gave me the idea to use Rudolf Kraemer Badoni’s immortal words as an introduction to the book I was writing: “If people of the world should seek a common emblem that would stand for everyone and everything — it would be the grape!”
