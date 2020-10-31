by Otto Ringle
Isn’t it super! The picture you see in the masthead is the cover of a book, written by a local author who flunked English at the old Walker High School. The book contains five years of a weekly column in the “Pilot Independent.” And if the Lord is willin’ and da creek don’t rise, that local author is going to shoot for another book next year!
Just in case the Lord is not willin’ and da creek does rise, the next book will consist of the columns published for only one year instead of five; but he needs your help! Since there are 52 weeks in a year, there would be only 52 pages of columns in the book. So, rather than include a picture with each column, as was done before, he is going to try to include a good, reproducible photograph of the subject that can easily be separated from the column. That would still give us only 104 pages, so this is where he needs your help! He would like to include a page of comments for every column: comments good and bad, positive and negative, constructive and degrading or pros and cons. Whether it be an email to ottoringle@gmail.com, a letter to Box 841, Walker, MN 56484, a telephone call to 218-507-0525, or a verbal comment at the post office, he will especially appreciate bad, negative and degrading comments, as comments like that will not only make the book interesting, but will give it 156 pages! The frosting on the cake would be another 52 pages of a very inexpensive $50 ad from individuals, businesses or organizations that are in some way connected with or interested in the subjects of the respective column. Your ad in a book like that would last forever, not hear or read once and then forget!
That would give the book a total of 208 pages! The book shown in the masthead has 212 pages, so the new book would be similar in size.
I thoroughly disliked English and history at the old WHS. Both my English teacher Mr. Lamb and my history teacher, Mr. Wallin gave me a gift when they posted a “D” on my report card. The principal, Mr. Olness called me into his office the day after that report card came out and said, “I hear you want to apply to Carleton, You’ll never have a chance of being accepted into a college like Carleton with ‘Ds’ in English and History!” However, Carleton’s football coach proved Mr. Olness wrong, provided I take a course called, “Bonehead English.”
Somehow, I managed to work Bonehead English into my busy football practice schedule, and the rest is history. Although I depend considerably on Open Office, Word Perfect and the Google search engine in my later years, I find writing about the history of the Leech Lake area has become a hobby for me.
I have put together many books on the subject, including “Volunteer Dentistry in the Northwoods,” consisting of a few comical incidents that happened during my 54 years of looking down in the mouth; “The Physician & His Territory,” a history of the practice of medicine in our area; “Bodega,” a history of the bar business in our little town; and the histories of my two favorite organizations —“Te-Bar-Ge-Mo,” a history of Rotary and, “Spence, Bobby, Sewell and Max” a history of the Walker American Legion. It is interesting to note that both Amazon and eBay are asking a ridiculous amount of money for one of my books, “Tanks fur Comin”, while my favorite publication of all, “Paperboy,” is not even for sale from either outlet.
In the “Forward” of the book, “Old new New Stories of a Little Town,” the following words can be found:
“This manuscript has a purpose: to convince every kid out there that no matter what kind of a childhood you’re having, if it is not good, it will get better with a little effort. You’re lucky you have a mom and dad! I didn’t have any parental influence to help me, as my mom spent my teen-age years in and out of a hospital, since she was stricken with the debilitating disease of multiple sclerosis, and my dad was too occupied to help me because of his very busy medical practice. The nurses and cooks in dad’s hospital tried to help, but what do they know, right? Therefore, if I can do it, you can too! Goodluck and Godspeed!”
By the way, most of these books have been spoken for, but there are a few left over. If you are interested in having your Christmas shopping done early, send a check for $25 to Old and New, Box 841, Walker, MN 56484. And for all you kids out there, always remember — you can do it!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.