As we get older, celebrations of life become a way of life! In the past, there have been celebrations of a young man in his 50s, where thousands of people came from all over the country to show their respect.
There have been celebrations of a man in his 90s, when many of those years were spent on the school board, city council and many community organizations, but only a handful of people showed up. There have been celebrations of the life of many very important personalities in our little town, and there was hardly anybody there.
The other day, there was a wonderful, well-attended celebration of the life of a bartender. There was no long obituary listing all her accomplishments and achievements, only a small handout with a picture of her beloved husband and their loving, little boy on the front.
Under the picture the dates told us the little guy’s mom was only 45 years old! On the other side of the picture was a little poem. Again, in those many celebrations of the past, there were many similar accolades, honors and recognitions. None of the words have ever been as appropriate, fitting and relevant, as were the following words written for a cute little bartender called, Jessica Lea Marty:
Our lives go on without you, but nothing is the same.
We have to hide our heartache, when someone speaks your name.
Sad are the hearts that love you, silent are the tears that fall.
Living without you is the hardest part of all.
You did so many things for us, your heart was so kind and true.
And when we needed someone, we could always count on you.
The special years will not return when we are all together.
But with the love in our hearts, you walk with us forever.
Without question, the entire poem and especially the first stanza of the little poem pertains much more to Marcus and little Justin, as they are going to miss their loving wife and mother terribly. The second stanza, however, also pertains to the thousands of customers she waited on during almost 20 years of incomparable and unparalleled service at Benson’s Eating and Drinking Emporium.
Jess did so many things for her many customers — not just passing a Bud Light over the bar, but epitomizing one of the first sports bars in the country by telling you the score of the last Wild game, who the Twins were playing that day or what time the Vikings were playing on Sunday. Her profile picture on Facebook was not her cute, little face — it was the logo of the Minnesota Wild!
Without asking Google, she could tell you Nelson Cruz led the Twins with a .273 batting average or Dalvin Cook had 3,661 rushing yards for the Vikes! She was a perfect bartender for a sports bar!
Her heart was so kind and true. She didn’t wait for your “thank you” when she gave you that bottle of beer, you could tell by the smile on her face that her heart was in her work of truly being kind and true.
Without question, for almost 20 years, when Jessie was needed, you could always count on Jessie being there!
No, those many, many special years with Jessie will never return, and we will never be together again. But with love in her heart and their hearts, Jessica Lea Marty will walk with the many customers she waited on — forever and ever.
With love in their hearts, the family of all the staff and all the employees of Benson’s she worked with, will walk with Jessica Lea Marty forever and ever. We’ll miss you Jess, and every time we see a Wild, Twins or Vikings logo, they will remind us of your wonderful service and most importantly — service always with a greeting with a smile. Benson’s will miss you, we will miss you, and when we see Marcus, Justin or your good friends and fellow workers — Rachel, Garnett, Anne, Steph, and many others, we will always remember and think of you.
Rest in peace Jessica Lea Marty — it has been a pleasure walking life’s pathway with you — with love in our hearts, you will walk with us forever!
