Wow! What a fantastic, extravagant, extraordinary and bombastic Fourth of July in our little town of Walker! It began with a record-breaking crowd down at the City Park for Walker Bay Live and continued with a wonderful patriotic parade down main street, with people on both sides of the street — as far as you could see!
Fun-filled, afternoon events in the City Park, the indescribable boat parade along the shoreline of Walker — some sailboats with red, white and blue, bow spinnakers billowing in the breeze, and others with stern sails consisting of huge American flags trailing in the wind. The perfect day ended with the gigantic fireworks display, complemented by the lights of hundreds of boats on beautiful Walker Bay.
For a little town such as Walker, it was truly fantastic and extraordinary! It was the little things, however, that count the most during the day’s activities. Little things like helping your young child catch the candy thrown from the parade, dancing with your grandchild to the live music in the City Park, having your grandnephew tie a red, white and blue glow-stick on your wrist and listening to one of your own children scream and holler as the fireworks whistle, blast and twinkle their way down to the shimmering water below.
As my little grandnephew tied that red, white and blue glow-stick around my wrist, he asked, “How come we have fireworks anyway?’’
For some reason, his very simple question reminded me of my days delivering newspapers on the main street of our little town during World War II. Rather than getting into a very complicated explanation, I merely answered his very simple question.
“We are celebrating the birth of our country — just like when you have a birthday — you get to blow out your candles on your birthday cake! Your candles are like the fireworks!”
A very complicated explanation might have begun with stories such as the theme of last week’s column, when we were reminiscing back almost eight decades ago — back to the days of delivering those newspapers on main street during the Battle of Britain, which ended during October 1940. It was a tough decision for President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to make — the Germans had taken over most of Europe, some people in the United States wanted us to intervene, and some wanted us to continue to stay out of the turmoil on the other side of the pond.
The grandnephew who gave me that red, white and blue glow-stick bracket had a great-great grand-uncle in Germany, with whom our family corresponded often during World War II. He would write in his letters that the Versailles Treaty of 1919 put the guilt of WWI on their country, which caused massive, economic damage to Germany. Because of that, it made it easy for Hitler to convince the German people to follow him.
This event corresponded at the same time with Japan invading Manchuria, and when the Chinese protested, the incident led to a war in Shanghai, causing trouble to brew and boil on both sides of the world.
The Great Depression triggered a world-wide recession, and many countries looked to resolve their economic problems by the conquest of new territories. This was the case in the country of Italy, when Benito Mussolini joined forces with Adolph Hitler in their efforts to gain control of Europe.
At the old Walker High School, Erling Wallin taught both history and current events and I thoroughly disliked both subjects. During his lectures, I would sit in the very back row and draw pictures of the incidents and characters he was talking about, rather than listening to his lesson of the day. My old drawings of Hitler’s and Mussolini’s caricatures are shown above, and Mr. Wallin felt that I was at least listening somewhat to what he was saying, so he was generous enough to give me a “D” instead of flunking me!
Our President kept us out of the turmoil, which was happening on both ends of the world, for as long as he could. When the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back and the United States declared war against Japan the very next day!
My little nephew seemed satisfied with my very short explanation of blowing out the candles on his birthday cake — rather than going into my actual thoughts initiated by his question concerning the fireworks — thoughts of terrible turmoils, the red glare of rockets and bombs bursting in the air! There ain’t no doubt we love this land. God bless the USA!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
