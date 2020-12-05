by Otto Ringle
You may wish to turn to the sports section, as this week’s column is rather personal. On the other hand, some may find it interesting, as it is about a couple of old-time Walkerites.
Many times during the 45 years that Joyce and I were married, we often discussed and wondered why there wasn’t more information about Joyce’s dad, Ted Benson. There was tons of material about Joyce’s mom, Marie (Jorgenson) Benson.
Marie worked for many years in Hanson’s Meat Market and was very active in Hope Lutheran Church. There were many photographs and newspaper articles about her handiwork as she made leather jewelry for the Berman Buckskin Company, and especially all the publicity she received with her production of Rocky Taconite Bobblehead Dolls, during her days in Silver Bay. There was even a book written about her family, the Jorgensons, entitled, “To Where They Are.” And, not surprisingly, Marie was the family matriarch at a summer retreat on Shingobee Island called, “Channel Heights.”
Although Marie’s husband Ted was not nearly as well-know, he was certainly no slouch, as he was a excellent pianist! In his younger days, Ted played piano with the Lawerence Welk Orchestra in Devils Lake, N.D.! When the family moved to Walker, he played piano for many years for the Walker Rotary Club, and never used sheet music! If he wasn’t familiar with a certain tune, all you had to do was hum a few bars and he could play it on the piano — not with just one finger, but all the chords with both hands.
Ted also drove truck for Rollie Cleghorn’s Deep Rock Oil Company. Everyone in our family assumed the reason “Channel Heights” was sold, was because Donna and Dick Dickinson built their new home on Lake Bemidji, and Joyce and I moved from Silver Bay to our new home on Leech Lake. The real reason, however, was because Ted Benson passed away in 1974.
Ted was the one who kept watch over the kids when they were swimming and jumping off Shingobee Bridge. Ted was the one who kept all the flys away, as he sat in his easy chair with his ever-ready flyswatter! Ted was the one who kept track of the number of full beer bottles in the refrigerator and the empty ones in the garbage. If the numbers didn’t add up — we heard about it! Ted was the disciplinarian of “Channel Heights.”
Ted was one of 11 children born to Hans Asbjornson and Ann Gulsvig Orpen. According to the records of his daughter, Dianne Kennedy — one of Hans’ brothers, Bjorn Asbjornson — enticed the boys to change their name to “Benson,” for obvious reasons!
Perhaps you know Curt and Sylvia Benson? They belong to Hope Lutheran Church and Curt is Bjorn’s son. Therefore, they are our cousins! The next time you see them, introduce yourselves and tell them you read about them in The Pilot Independent.
Anyway, Hans and Ann came from Norway in 1884 and settled in Grand Harbor, N.D., only two years after the town was incorporated. Today, Grand Harbor is a ghost town, as it used to be located on Teller’s Bay of Devils Lake.
It is under water now due to the rise of Devils Lake, and the only remaining building is this old school house where all of Hans and Ann’s children attended school. The next time you are driving on Highway 2, going west out of Devils Lake, headed for Rugby, N.D., check out the old school house and visualize 11 of our distant relatives attending school there — with one of them being — Ted Benson, who played piano for the Lawrence Welk Orchestra and later drove an oil truck for the Deep Rock Station in Walker.
