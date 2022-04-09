by Otto Ringle
Saturday before Easter Sunday is a very special day at my house. It is not only a day of happiness, satisfaction and contentment, but it is also a day of disappointment, dismay and despondency. Saturday is the first day of Passover, so naturally it is a day of happiness, satisfaction and contentment in the households of all Christians, but please permit me to tell you why it is also a day of inconsistencies at my house.
It all began during the two years of 1944 and 1945. I was a paper boy on the main street of our little town and had to get up very early every morning to get my papers delivered before I had to go to school. Saturday was the only day I could sleep in and still deliver my papers a little later in the day.
Wouldn’t you know, however, the Rev. Paul Walther scheduled his communion classes at our old German Lutheran Church, which was where TJ’s Floral Shop is now. His class was every Saturday morning. Suffice it to say I was not a very good attendee and I had to take the class over again the following year. However, the cloud had a silver lining as today, I am especially fond of what we learned in the book of Mark, chapter 14, verses 12-26.
I thoroughly disliked history in high school and when Erling Wallin talked about people like Leonardo da Vinci and places like the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy. I sat in the back row and drew pictures of what he was talking about instead of listening to him. The other day I dug out an old drawing of my interpretation of Leonardo’s “Last Supper” as a kid, which is shown above.
There was a course called “Biography” at Carleton College where every one was guaranteed an “A” for a grade, because the professor had been at Carleton a long time, and always asked the same questions in his examinations. Every year he taught the biography of Leonardo da Vinci, who painted the “Last Supper,” so I took his course for the assurance of receiving a good grade. But, wouldn’t you know — I got a “C.”
My children’s step-grandmother Josie, was a very good Catholic woman. There was a fire in her St. Agnes Church in Walker, and a beautiful painting of the “Last Supper,” was damaged and thrown away. Josie asked me to retrieve it and restore it; however, I didn’t do a very good job — so she gave it to me.
Later, when we had a fire in our house, we built a new home and inserted the mold of the Last Supper in the dining room wall. We painted it all white, as there was no way we could ever come close to the original creation. Theo and Brandy live in that house now — ask them if you could check it out — it’s gorgeous.
On one of our trips, we traveled to the country of Palestine and visited the city of Bethlehem. We discover that when little children showed an aptitude for wood carving, they were placed in special schools that included the craft in their curriculum. When the craftsmen graduated, they were given very good jobs carving religious wooden figurines. Today, the economy of Bethlehem relies heavily on the sale of those carvings for the city’s economic well-being.
When we were in Bethlehem, I purchased a magnificent wood carving of the “Last Supper” and gave it to Hope Lutheran Church. For a time, the beautiful carving had the prestigious honor of serving as Willard Arend’s coffee stop, and last December, on my 90th birthday I was very honored to have it hold a candle in recognition of the event!
On another one of our trips, we traveled to the Tuscany region of Italy and visited the city of Lucca, which is not far from Milan and the Convent of Santa Maria, where the painting of Leonardo’s “Last Supper” is located.
While in Lucca, I purchased a beautiful, bronze sculpture of another “Last Supper.” However, rather than give this one away, it will be placed next to our family Bible. When published, I will use this article as a bookmark to the book of Mark, chapter 14, verses 12-26.
The story of the “Last Supper” is told in the book of Mark as having taking place on the first day of Passover, when Jesus sent his disciples ahead into Jerusalem to prepare a meal to celebrate the event. Passover is the remembrance of Israel being freed from slavery in Egypt and specifically when the Angel of Death passed over the homes of the Israelites. Please keep the beautiful story in the book of Mark in mind as your celebrate this blessed Passover, and have a very Happy Easter!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
