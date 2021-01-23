by Otto Ringle
The Fisher family and our family go back as far as four generations, beginning in the early 1940s with Fred’s Pool Hall, which was located where Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters is now and later with Fisher’s Barn, located about a mile south of town. Fred Fisher had a daughter named Glorene and three sons, Harold, Don and Fred Jr.
Glorene and I were in the same grade, and she taught me how to dance out at Fisher’s Barn, with live music on special occasions, and how to roller skate every other day of the week. The old barn was a fun-filled venue, without smoking, booze or drugs; strictly supervised and rigidly regulated by old Fred himself.
During the summers of my high school years, Don Fisher and I worked for Bell Telephone Co. Don was a big, strong dude, and when our boss Mike Millner asked us to pick up a 35-foot telephone pole and drop it in a hole, Don would do the job all by himself, before I could get to my end of the pole.
I recall two tasks with Don, working for Ma Bell, that were especially enjoyable. The first was when Mike gave us a good, strong stick with a telephone wire tied in the middle. Don and I were each to take an end of the stick and pull the wire through the woods from Akeley to Walker. The task was especially enjoyable, as throughout the entire 10 miles, we constantly sang, “We’ve been workin’ for the telephone company, all the live-long day!” As I recall, the job took us much of the summer, but we were getting paid by the hour, as was Mike, our boss, so he didn’t care how long we took, as long as we got the job done.
The other enjoyable job was when we laid a telephone cable to Shingobee Island, which before that had no telephone service. We tied the cable to several huge logs and floated the logs from the Ah-Gwah-Ching Landing, across Shingobee Bay to the island. With a knife held in our teeth, Don and I would swim out to the logs, cut the ropes holding the cable, the cable would fall to the bottom of the bay, and the residents and businesses on the island would have telephone service for the very first time.
Don Fisher had a son named Dave, who was an avid hunter. Every year Dave, his good friend Jim Anderson and my son Franz would hunt deer together. One year I was very honored and appreciative when they asked me to join them. Knowing I would perhaps get lost in the woods, they put me on a stand with the desire that when they drove a white-tail my way, I would shoot it. They did; but I missed!
Dave was also a musician, as he played drums for a little dance band called “The Ramona Fritz Band.” During those days our family owned The Goalpost, which had live music every night. In order to redeem myself for missing that deer, we hired Ramona Fritz to be our house band and from that day forward, many dances had many very enjoyable nights dancing to the music of Ramona Fritz on the dance floor of the old Goalpost.
Dave and his wife Debby had two boys, Anthony and Nicholas. Both were tremendous athletes and proudly wore the Wolves logo for WHA High School. During Dave’s later years, although he was confined to a wheelchair, he never missed one of Tony’s basketball games or any of Nick’s wrestling matches. Dave’s two boys were the love of his life and both are his legacy of a productive, adventurous, but all-too-short life.
So long, Dave Fisher, it has been a great pleasure and a delight to walk life’s pathway with you.
