If the weather is bad I always go through the garage to get to my car. If the weather is nice during spring, summer or fall, I take the advantage of breathing the good fresh air and pull a few weeds in my garden before entering the garage.
During the winter months, I might sweep a layer of snow away before it turns into ice. At my age, if there is a lot of snow, I leave the heavy shoveling to my landlord. However, even in the winter I have to work my way through and around a basketball hoop, three or four basketballs and three or four bicycles of various sizes. I never blame my grandson for the inconvenience; after all, boys will be boys and he is a dream to have around.
As I stumble over one of the bicycles, however, I think of a guy named Dale Jones. Every year for Walker Bay Days, Dale fills a huge sand pile with toys for kids to search for — toys as large as bicycles! Dale calls his fun-filled event, the Big Dig and for the past four years, my grandson has grown higher and taller, so naturally he has to have a bicycle that is higher and taller also.
Dale has been the guy to make him and many other kids happy, as the Big Dig is a wonderful event for all of them.
I first met Dale when I was going around raising money for the Circle of Time. Much has been said about the Circle of Time lately, but just in case you don’t know what it is — the Circle of Time consists of 13 beautiful bronze statues depicting the art, culture and history of the Leech Lake Area. Bronze is very expensive, but it is the only material that will withstand the variable weather of our area. Many individuals, businesses and organizations were generous enough to contribute to the monument, and when I asked Dale if he would help us out with the project, in a very nice, gentlemanly manner, he explained he has his own list of community endeavors in which he participates, one of which is the Big Dig.
Another is our brand new, Dale and Harriet Jones Public Library. Wow! What a wonderful contribution to our community.
For many years, our little town boasted the smallest Carnegie Library in the United States. It was built in 1911 on land donated by local Attorney Dan DeLury, using funds from the Andrew Carnegie Foundation. In 1976, a terrible fire demolished the building, but it was rebuilt in 1979 and vacated in 2020.
The new Dale and Harriet Jones Public Library will be a beautiful building — 4,000 square feet of art, culture and history. Our new library will parallel Tower Avenue, which may also help develop the area between the Community Center and Highway 34 some day in the future.
In addition to Harriet and Dale’s very generous donation, Friends of the Library are also seeking donations for various sections of the new library. For example, if you are interested in books for children, you could sponsor a children’s section, or if you are interested in Native American Culture, you could sponsor that section.
Our mother was very active in the old Carnegie Library and our family would like to donate the necessary funds to develop the landscape between the water towers and the new building. In 1930, Mom had a beautiful rock garden built next to our home — complete with a small creek cascading over a series of waterfalls into a garden pool. Our family would like to see the same developed in the area adjacent to the new library — where one could sit in a small gazebo and read a book from the library, while listening to the sound of white water from the babbling brook. This would certainly be an honor to accompany the tremendous generosity of Harriet and Dale Jones, and you could be part of it also — simply contact Friends of the Library.
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
