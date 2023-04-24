Members of Hope’s Hobos were (from left) Otto Ringle, Darrell Rodekuhr, Roger Strandlie and Lee Christiansen.
There he is second from the left. We usually practiced in the music room of Hope Lutheran Church; however, once in a while we got together in the front room of Benson’s and practiced where we could enhance our barbershop sound, in a hopefully harmonious manner, with a tasteful pizza and a cool Bud Light.

He didn’t talk about his younger days in the U.S. Air Force very often, but when he did his words were difficult to imagine.  He was such an easy-going, happy-go-lucky, live-and-let-live kind of guy, it was difficult for us to visualize him in his Lockheed Martin F-22 — flying at Mach 2.5 (1,500 miles per hour) — twice the speed of sound. He referred to his jet plane as a “Super Star,” and with a twinkle in his eye he would continue it’s description by referring to it as a “Beast of the Sky.”

