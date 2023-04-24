There he is second from the left. We usually practiced in the music room of Hope Lutheran Church; however, once in a while we got together in the front room of Benson’s and practiced where we could enhance our barbershop sound, in a hopefully harmonious manner, with a tasteful pizza and a cool Bud Light.
He didn’t talk about his younger days in the U.S. Air Force very often, but when he did his words were difficult to imagine. He was such an easy-going, happy-go-lucky, live-and-let-live kind of guy, it was difficult for us to visualize him in his Lockheed Martin F-22 — flying at Mach 2.5 (1,500 miles per hour) — twice the speed of sound. He referred to his jet plane as a “Super Star,” and with a twinkle in his eye he would continue it’s description by referring to it as a “Beast of the Sky.”
We were called “Hope’s Hobos.” Usually, we sang just for the fun of singing! However, once in a while, we would have a gig to sing out somewhere, and every year we performed at the Senior Citizen Banquet in Hope Lutheran Church.
We were dressed in a haphazard and disorderly manner — wearing crushed hats, smudged overalls, and wrinkled shirts, with our hats in an array. However, there were smiles on our dirty, smudged faces, as we sang energetically and enthusiastically:
Oh, we ain’t got a
barrel of money!
Maybe we’re ragged and funny!
But we’ll travel along, singing our song,
Side by side!
There was no doubt in my mind, that I was very privileged and honored to sing bass with these guys, as the others were very accomplished musicians. Rog Strandlie was our leader and sang the melody, which in barbershop lingo is called, “lead.” Doc Christianson rambled about in a typical, barbershop baritone manner, and the retired Air Force jet pilot sang tenor with a range from B2 to C5, and he sang it well. He was not only a very accomplished singer, but also an extremely talented bassoon player, as he played the “burping bed-post” in the Bemidji Orchestra.
I asked the boss of this paper for an obit, but he hadn’t received one yet, so I will tell you what I knew about Darrell Rodekuhr. Darrell was born in 1944 to Dorothy and Homer Rodekuhr of Walker. From the very beginning, he showed a talent for music, as he sang in the WHS choir, a boy’s quartet and played in the high school band.
He graduated in 1962 from Walker and attended Bemidji University. In 1966, Darrell graduated from BSU and immediately joined the Air Force, and went to Officers Training School to become a jet pilot. After serving in the Air Force for 20 years, he retired in 1986 and enjoyed the pleasures of living in Walker ever since then.
Darrell’s aunt, Edna Rodekuhr, worked for me as my dental assistant, and was very proud of the accomplishments of her nephew. Edna tells this story about Darrell.
“One day, Darrell came into the office as a patient, and as I seated him in the dental chair and adjusted the headrest so it was comfortable for him, his toupee came off! He looked at Dr. Ringle and with a smile on his face, he said, ‘Bald is beautiful! Right Doc?’ We all laughed!”
Darrell passed away in a Veteran’s Home in Claremore, Okla., after an eight-year battle with Alzheimer’s — such a dreaded, debilitating disease, which in Darrell’s case affected the brilliant brain of an American jet pilot.
“Off we go into the wild blue yonder, climbing high into the sun. Here they come, zooming to meet our thunder. At ‘em boys, give ‘em the gun. Down we dive, spouting our flame from under, off with one — hell of a roar! We live in fame or go down in flame ...”
So long Darrell, it has been a pleasure walking life’s pathway with you.
