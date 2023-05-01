More than 1,000 firearms seized in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.
Photo submitted

On the front page of the April 26 The Pilot-Independent was the following headline:  “Cass Lake shooting leaves one injured”  On page 2A, directly opposite the Cass Lake article, was an advertisement of a fund-raiser for a gun club, and the grand prize was a repeating rifle donated by an attorney!  Doesn’t that appear to be a bit of an enigma or possibly even a conundrum —not by the The Pilot, but by our society?

Not long ago, there was a mass shooting at a birthday in Alabama in which four children were killed.  Not long before that, there was a mass shooting in Kentucky leaving four victims dead, and not long before that, three children in  a school in Nashville were killed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments