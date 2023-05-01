On the front page of the April 26 The Pilot-Independent was the following headline: “Cass Lake shooting leaves one injured” On page 2A, directly opposite the Cass Lake article, was an advertisement of a fund-raiser for a gun club, and the grand prize was a repeating rifle donated by an attorney! Doesn’t that appear to be a bit of an enigma or possibly even a conundrum —not by the The Pilot, but by our society?
Not long ago, there was a mass shooting at a birthday in Alabama in which four children were killed. Not long before that, there was a mass shooting in Kentucky leaving four victims dead, and not long before that, three children in a school in Nashville were killed.
So far this year, there have been 600 mass killings in the United States — far more than in any country in the world! And members of the National Rifle Association keep on saying, “The problem is not with guns, the problem is with people!”
Last year, there were 260 shootings done by children! Children under the age of 5! One hundred of those shootings resulted in death and 160 were injured.
Now we all know, oftentimes little kids can be a problem. However, do you really think there are that many children, have a problem shooting other children? Perhaps, just perhaps, the problem is with guns — not with people!
Did the residents in that upscale neighborhood in Los Angeles really need that many guns as the picture above shows? Do we really need guns? I know, according to our Second Amendment of our Constitution, we all have the right to bear arms. S study, however, published by the Annals of Internal Medicine last February found that 7.5 million adults became new gun owners, exposing 11 million people to firearms in their homes, including five million children.
The American Medical Association followed through with this study and adopted a policy calling gun violence in the United States: “A public health crisis, requiring a comprehensive public health response and solution.”
A very prominent member of American Christian clergy added, “The number of victims of mass shootings is much higher than the headlines reveal. Each mother, father, sister, brother — each wife and husband is also a victim — a victim of the hideous and senseless evil unleashed by guns!”
In the first paragraph we mention the possible enigma or conundrum that might possibly be interpreted by a reader of today’s Pilot. However, many years ago, we had the same enigma or conundrum in our own home!
My dad, who was a member of American Medical Association mentioned above, had many, many guns locked up in the gun case in the basement of our house on Cleveland Boulevard. And without question, I was one of those kids mentioned above, who oftentimes was a problem for my dad. However, by the Grace of God, hideous and senseless evil, unleashed by all those guns, never occurred!
The column this week is shorter than usual, as we want to make certain there is plenty of space for the disclaimer, by not only the paper, but also space for the reader to add their disclaim and disagreement. That is their right according to the First Amendment of our Constitution. However, let us pray that someday we will come up with a better interpretation of the Second Amendment of our Constitution!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.