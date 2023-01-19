Perhaps because of her multiple sclerosis, Mom was a very sensitive and susceptible woman. For years she was shocked and traumatized by the news of two white girls, allegedly raped by nine African-American teenage boys ages 13 to 20 in Scottsboro, Ala. Although the alleged incident occurred in 1931, it was many years later before the last of the Scottsboro Boys was paroled. Initially all but a little 13-year-old boy were convicted of rape and sentenced to death, the usual and customary sentence in Alabama at the time for black men convicted of raping white women.
Dad was sympathetic for the boys, as being a physician himself, examination showed there was no medical evidence to suggest the boys had committed the crime. I recall Mom and Dad discussing the case many times over the dinner table, especially when they got together with their friends. Initially I was much too young to understand what was going on. However it was not until 1943 that the U.S. Supreme Court paroled the last of the Scottsboro Boys and at that time, I was old enough to learn and understand what today has been called one of the greatest examples of a miscarriage of justice in the U.S. legal system.
When I was 14 years old, my Mom passed away and Dad, my nine-year-old sister and I moved from our home on Cleveland Boulevard to my Dad’s hospital, where the nurses and cooks could help take care of us. My Dad was a big man, and I can still hear his footsteps pounding down the stairway and down the hall to my bedroom in the basement of the old hospital, where the new Portage Brewery now proudly stands, after their horrendous and disastrous fire. He pushed open my bedroom door and very angrily shouted, “Were you with your friends when they raped that girl?”
I was still half asleep and had no idea what Dad was talking about. However if I needed an alibi, a few buddies of mine and I were shining for suckers all night, and I knew my friends would stand up for me. The girl Dad was referring to must not have told her parents, as the incident was not reported to the proper authorities. In those days, to protect the reputation of the girl, Dad being the medical examiner was not required to report it either.
This column was written four years ago, but so many interesting topics have occurred since that time that it is not until now that I have had a chance to publish another “she-said-he-said” incident. Remember back in September 2018, when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford allegedly accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault when they were teenagers, 36 years before the accusation? Both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh seemed to be telling the truth, and at the time, both of their testimonies seemed to be credible, compelling and convincing. The FBI was called in to investigate the case and although some say the FBI did not include some of the key witnesses, nor did they interrogate or question either Dr. Ford or Judge Kavanaugh.
The Senate Judicial Hearings reminded us of Anita Hill’s testimony against Clarence Thomas in 1991. However this was different. It was obvious to every reader and listener that the hearing was about the Republicans and Democrats, and the correspondence between Dr. Ford and the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Diane Feinstein, a Democrat from California, proved this was so. Fortunately or unfortunately, this is what our country is all about. We have the two parties, and it is what it is.
There will always be these “she-said-he-said” incidents of alleged sexual assault. Some say there is never a winner. Both parties are always traumatized and ill-served by the action. Recently there were accusations toward Matt Gaetz, the Florida congressman who was accused of sex trafficking. Before then, there were accusations against Andy Cuomo, Governor of New York, who was accused of sexual harassment of multiple women. There is never a winner in these incidents; however, they show all of us that it is our civic duty to come forth with any misrepresentation of the law and by doing so, we learn from the happenings of the old so that our life in the new will be orderly and law-abiding.
