Aubrey Morrison (kneeling in front) hit the 1,000-point milestone in WHA’s 71-52 win at Clearbrook-Gonvick on Jan. 19.
Photo submitted

by Otto Ringle

I was inspired to write this column  when I saw this picture of our little friend and neighbor, Aubrey Morrison, receiving accolades for reaching 1,000 points in basketball!  And to think she is only a sophomore!

