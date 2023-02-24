by Otto Ringle
I was inspired to write this column when I saw this picture of our little friend and neighbor, Aubrey Morrison, receiving accolades for reaching 1,000 points in basketball! And to think she is only a sophomore!
Aubrey’s twin sister, Avery, will probably join her soon and their dad, Randall Morrison, is already on the wall of honor! Aubrey’s great-grandfather’s name should be there also! Vic LaFontaine was a super player and if he didn’t get 1,000 points during his career, he probably would have, if the game was the same in his day as it is today.
There have been many changes, such as the three-pointer and the wider zone under the basket, enabling a player to remain in the zone longer for easy lay-ups. After Vic graduated, he was a stand-out basketball player for Walker’s Town Team. The team didn’t have a sponsor, but they held fundraising events such as playing against the Iowa Redheads.
The Iowa Redheads were very good women basketball players. They just goofed around with our team — holding on to the shorts of our players as they went up for what should have been an easy lay up and other fun-lovin’ antics.
Walker’s Town Basketball Team also held a fund-raiser playing while riding on the backs of donkeys. I will always remember that game, as it was our first date with the gal who later became my wife!
When the Walker Town Basketball Team played seriously, they held their own against the other teams in the Heartland Basketball Town League, which consisted of Akeley, Hackensack, Backus, Pine River, Cass Lake and Walker.
In addition to Vic at one forward, another of the better players on the team was the other forward, Bob Millner — the son of Mike and Ina Millner, who operated Bell Telephone Company. Other very good players for the team included center Erv Ostlund, who played for St. Cloud Teachers’ College and ended up coaching the Walker Warriors. Gary Trimble and Jim Nelson were a couple of sweet-working-together guards. They were usually on the winning side, but always had a tough time against Cass Lake’s Town Team, and when they went up against the Onigum Nighthawks — with players like the Aitken, Day and Jackson brothers and others from our neighboring nation friends across the bay — well, let’s talk about baseball instead!
Last summer, perhaps you watched the series “Town Ball Tour” on Fox News. The television series carried games of summer baseball in southern Minnesota. Back in the ‘40s we used to have “Town Ball” in northern Minnesota also. It was called the Heartland Summer Baseball League and consisted of old-time baseball players from Akeley, Hackensack, Backus, Remer, Longville and Walker.
I will always remember watching big Russ Nyvall from Longville crouching behind the plate in his catcher’s position. He was huge, and his very presence put the batter in a menacing and fearsome position. Although I never wanted to grow as big as Russ, I nevertheless someday wanted to be able to catch for Walker in the Heartland Summer Baseball League. After graduation, I got my wish and had the honor to try to hold onto the blazing fast ball of Charlie Carlson, who was one of our four barbers in Walker and a very good pitcher.
Perhaps the best player on Walker’s Summer Baseball town team was the versatile Paul Feranchek. Paul could play any position and he did! He would start the game as our pitcher, catch the second inning, play first base during the third, and so on through the nine innings. If we went into extra innings, he would come back and pitch, and we usually ended up winning!
It would be fun to have town baseball again. Before he passed away, Dad and I spent many enjoyable Sunday afternoons watching baseball on the diamond where our football field is now. Dad loved the game, as he used to pitch for the Sanborn Town Team during the summer of his pre-med days. The good old days of town ball should be brought back again — perhaps then, we could get those television cameras from Fox News to come up north.The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
