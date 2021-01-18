I love the beauty of our winters, but the uneasiness and stability of walking on ice gives one a feeling of anxiety and apprehension; a feeling that is not needed when one approaches old age. With all the ice on sidewalks and streets, I was sorry to leave, but I just had to head for Arizona.
This week I would like to tell you a little about the state. You die-hard Floridians might want to turn your attention to the sports section, as I am certain you will not be interested in the following words.
When my wife Joyce and I were searching for a retirement home, we traveled throughout the U.S., and there was no question in our minds: Fountain Hills, Ariz., was the place to be.
In 1985, four years before the town was even incorporated, we purchased a small condominium on the corner of Hawk and Saguaro, with a beautiful view of the tallest manmade fountain in the world. The population of Fountain Hills was only around 3,000 people at the time, as a visionary named Jack McCulloch had constructed a huge fountain in the middle of the desert and began selling lots around it.
Before then, the area was the home of the Yavapai Indians, and petroglyphs can be found in the nearby McDowell Mountain Range that surrounds the city. Today the city is home to about 30,000 people who live there year-round.
Fountain Hills abounds with culture, as it is home to a community theater, community orchestra and a community chorus of around 120 singers, of which I am honored to have a place in a mammoth bass section.
Much to my delight, the city also abounds in beautiful bronze statues. There are statues all over town, including a group of some of our presidents, seemingly getting together to discuss the important issues of our country. Another is a life-size group of chamber orchestra players located in front of the community center where the band and choir perform. Another is my favorite, shown in the masthead, a beautiful, life-size bronze statue of a horse drinking from a pool of water while its cowboy rider drinks water from his boot.
Arizona is such a beautiful and versatile state. Of course everyone knows about the iconic Grand Canyon in the northern part of the state, with nearby Humphrey and Agassiz Peaks, both over 12,000 feet high; and farther east, beautiful Lake Powell, that forms the Arizona-Utah border. Many may also know of the historical south with its famous “Gunfight at the OK Corral” in Tombstone, and the infamous Copper Queen Hotel in the old copper mining town of Bisbee, where ghosts of the past still linger in the hallways.
My wife Joyce and I stayed there one night, and Joyce claimed she could smell the cigar smoke that reportedly often comes from an older gentleman who, as the story goes, still lives there, with his long black hair and black beard, wearing a top hat, black cape and smoking his cigar.
In addition to this intriguing history, our new President Joe Biden has promised to stop construction of a wall that would have plowed through one of the most biologically and culturally rich regions of the continental U.S. It is a Catch-22 situation, as without the wall, the beautiful Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Native American lands on the southern border will be saved. However something must be done about our immigration problem on our southern border.
Who would think there would be a ski area in the middle of the Arizona desert? Mount Lemmon, not far from Tucson, is the jewel of southern Arizona; an island in the sky, rising 7,000 feet from the Sonoran Desert below. You can spend your spring and summer days among the pines and wild flowers of the alpine forests, your autumns hiking through a kaleidodscope of aspens and maple, and your winters sipping hot cocoa after a wonderful day of skiing at Mount Lemmon.
Then there is the mighty Colorado River that forms the western border of this versatile state and all the cities on its route, beginning with Kingman, which is not far from Las Vegas. Downriver in Bullhead City, you can board a pontoon and cross the river to the gambling city of Laughlin, Nev., winning or losing, just as you do in Vegas. Farther downriver you will pass under the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, also reconstructed by Jack McCulloch. Visit the popular water-related sporting town of Parker; the historic city of Yuma; and its swinging Mexican border town of Algodones.
It’s a good thing we snow birds don’t fly to the same places in winter, as it would be terribly crowded. We love our Arizona in the winter. However we prefer our beautiful Minnesota in spring, summer and fall, and especially our little town of Walker.
