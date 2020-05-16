by Otto Ringle
My first job was working in a laundry for 10 cents a week! Yup, I was 9 years old when my dad paid me 10 cents a week to take the dirty sheets and pillow cases from the beds of his 12-bed hospital, put them in a huge washing machine, take them out when they were clean, and put them in an extractor where they were partially dried.
One might not think so, but partially dried sheets and pillow cases can be very heavy for a kid only 9 years old! That was the hard part of my job, but the fun part was running the sheets and pillow cases through the hospital’s mangle — making them smooth, crisp, clean and ready to be placed back on the patient’s beds.
The laundry room was in the basement of the hospital, where the huge, round brew-kettles of Portage Brewery are now, and the mangle sat underneath one of the basement windows. Under the window was a shelf where my radio was placed and every afternoon, after fourth-grade at Walker Elementary School, I could be found sitting at the mangle, carefully running the sheets and pillow cases through the mangle so they wouldn’t get wrinkled, and singing my version of, “I’ve been working in a laundry, just to make a dime a week!”
Another one of my jobs at dad’s hospital was to make my daily run to Casper Rausch’s creamery to pick up five pounds of butter. Again, you might not think that was a very difficult chore. However, for a 9 year old, carrying five pounds of butter the two blocks from the creamery, back up the hill to the hospital, when I put the load on the kitchen table, which was also in the basement of the hospital, I often wondered if the dime every week was enough!
I don’t think dad ever knew how I spent that dime, but I usually spent it on candy at Doc Bright’s grocery store. That’s right, Doc Bright was a dentist and his dental office was in the same building as the candy counter of his grocery store!
So, where am I going with the story of Doc Bright’s candy counter and Casper Rausch’s Creamery? Today, Bright’s Store is the home of Leer Title and the Walker Creamery is now the home of a business called Fishing the Wildside.
It is very questionable that many towns the size of our little town would have a married couple with such an array of accomplishments as do the happily married couple of Ineke and Chip Leer. I first got to know Ineke when together we formed the Walker Curling Club and Ineke was the club’s treasurer. She was also treasurer of Rotary when I was its 50th president, following my dad who was the founder of the club and it’s first president.
Today, Ineke is a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow and can always be found at SuperOne Foods at Christmas, ringing the bell at the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle. She has, however, come a long way since those bygone days. Today she is president of her four title offices in Walker, Bemidji, Pine River and Longville. She is vice president of a property management enterprise called, Passion Limited, and also the contact person for Vrijheid Enterprise.
I know a little German, so I know that the Dutch word, vrijheid in the German language is vriheden and means “freedom,” or in Ineke’s case I would think “freedom to have a clear title on a piece of property.”
She is also secretary of her husband’s business and together they find time to ski, fish, hunt and enjoy their lives together in the great outdoors of the Kabekona Lake area.
Chip has been described in Outdoors Unlimited magazine as a “tireless, promoter, innovator and communicator with a profound passion for hunting, fishing and the great outdoors.” He has his own business that he calls Fishing the Wildside. He is the official spokesperson, emcee and television host for Cabela’s National Walleye Tour, product manager of Northland Fishing Tackle and director and member of the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame.
If those accomplishments are not enough, Chip and Ineke have a very talented niece called, Grace Leer, a wannabe country singer from Nashville, and was on the Sunday night TV show, American Idol. Because of COVID19, the contestants perform from their respective homes, and one of the judges, Katy Perry, dressed in the signs of the times as a bottle of disinfectant one week and a roll of toilet paper the next.
Our little town of Walker sincerely congratulates Grace for making the Top 10 in the American Idol competition, and we wish her godspeed in her goal to be a nationally known country singer!
