Recently, the Pilot-Independent discovered that it has only a few copies of the Aug. 4 issue left in its back room archive (also known as “the morgue”).

Usually The Pilot tries to keep at least a dozen back issues on hand for each date.

We’d appreciate it if our valued readers, who still have The P-I from Aug. 4 and don’t  plan to use it, would drop off copies at our office so we can replenish the archive. Thanks in advance for your help!

