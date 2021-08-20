Recently, the Pilot-Independent discovered that it has only a few copies of the Aug. 4 issue left in its back room archive (also known as “the morgue”).
Usually The Pilot tries to keep at least a dozen back issues on hand for each date.
We’d appreciate it if our valued readers, who still have The P-I from Aug. 4 and don’t plan to use it, would drop off copies at our office so we can replenish the archive. Thanks in advance for your help!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.