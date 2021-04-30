Nature photographer Steve DeKoster captured these young trumpeter swans on Benedict Lake.
Photo by Steve DeKoster

Nature photographer Steve DeKoster captured these young trumpeter swans on Benedict Lake. Trumpeter swans are North America’s biggest native waterfowl, stretching to 6 feet in length and weighing more than 25 pounds. They are protected and, like other swans, they often mate for life, with both parents participate in raising their young.

