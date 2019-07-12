Sweden has had more than its share of outstanding people. Up until the 19th century, many had been military figures, but during the past two centuries their contributions have largely been humanitarian and scientific. Among them, few will rank above Count Folke Bernadotte (1895-1948).
Bernadotte descended from Napoleon’s Marshall, Jean Baptiste Jules Bernadotte, who became Sweden’s Crown Prince when the Vasa family ran out of male heirs in the early 19th century. The Count’s great-grandfather was a French nobleman who had hoped to become king of France after Napoleon’s defeat.
Sweden may have been his second choice, but he was a good choice for the Swedes. Taking the name Karl XIV Johan, he was king of Sweden and Norway from 1818 to 1844.
Those of us who have come from peasant backgrounds often have difficulty appreciating the valuable contributions of royal families. Our republic and democratic outlooks on government easily bias us. Count Folke Bernadotte is an example of a relative of the royal house of Sweden who took service to his nation and to the world seriously.
As Hitler’s “Thousand Year Reich” was crumbling in early 1945, a fearful omen occurred in Norway. Thirty-four patriots were executed in February. This was a sign of Nazi nervousness.
Every effort had to be used to get the 15,000 Scandinavian prisoners out of the German concentration camps. Living conditions had been vile and the interned Scandinavians were in special danger. Intelligence had learned that all prisoners were to be liquidated.
Bernadotte had already proven himself to be a skilled diplomat in Sweden. Now came the biggest challenge he had ever faced.
At King Gustav’s urging, he arranged a meeting with Heinrich Himmler, head of the feared SS troops, and argued that relations between Sweden and Germany needed improvement. As a token of good will, he presented the Reichsfuehrer with a book on Scandinavian runic inscriptions, a favorite of the Nazi leader. Bernadotte proposed that the Scandinavian prisoners be allowed to return to their homelands.
After some negotiating, Himmler agreed on condition that the Swedes would furnish the transportation. Thus began the famous convoys of white busses with red crosses painted on the roofs and sides. During April 1945, the busses ran continually. Once across the Danish border, they were greeted with food and flowers.
When the war ended, General Eisenhower invited Bernadotte to visit him in Paris. While there, he convinced the future president, over General Bedel-Smith’s and General Lucius Clay’s objections, to allow the Swedish Red Cross to do relief work for German children under the age of 21.
When the Soviets who were occupying northern Norway, ignored the needs of 100,000 starving Norwegians, Bernadotte went to them with aid. He also supplied 10,000 Soviet soldiers with new uniforms to wear as they were released from German prison camps in Norway.
But it was in vain. When they arrived in their homeland, they were mowed down with machine gun fire for having been prisoners. Stalin did not dare to allow back into the country those who had seen the outside world.
Bernadotte’s humanitarian work did not end with the white busses. He helped rescue 70,000 prisoners who were slave workers in the north of Norway. Besides directing the Swedish Red Cross to save Polish and German children, he brought aid to suffering areas of Finland, Hungry, Romania and Greece.
In 1946, he was named Chairman of the Swedish Red Cross. For his service, he never received a salary, only a token stipend. Fortunately, he was willing to use his own money for this humanitarian effort.
The great Swedish humanitarian was honored by many governments after the war. Poland awarded him the Order of the White Eagle, reserved for heads of states. No honor, however, came from the Soviet Union, which charged the Swedish Red Cross as “Pro-Fascist.”
In May 1948, Trygve Lie, the United Nations Secretary General, asked Bernadotte to go to Palestine. This was the year that the British mandate ended and the State of Israel came into being. This resulted in thousands of Arab refugees.
It was a time of bad tempers. Each side was convinced that it was in the right, Bernadotte, known for his openness to people of all religious creeds, was the right person for the job.
He produced the miracle that brought peace to the land. On June 11, 1948, both sides accepted a cease-fire.
When asked how this happened, he said, “My father away back home is more than 80 years of age. When I came out here on this job, he gave me a new Bible. And he promised every day to remember me in his prayers. He is not alone. Thousands of Christians have promised to beseech God on my behalf. It is my conviction that without God’s help and support this result would never have come about.”
On Sept. 17, 1948, 119 days after arriving in the troubled land, Bernadotte was gunned down by soldiers while passing through Israeli territory at the foot of the “Hill of Evil,” where legends say Jesus was tempted.
Being a peacemaker is a high-risk profession, but I hope the world will always have such noble and high-minded persons willing to take these risks. Long live the Bernadottes and their kind.
Next week: Trade and Commerce in the Viking World
