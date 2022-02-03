January brings more sunshine and new faces to the Faith in Action for Cass County office in Hackensack.
Stop by to welcome them and to pick up information about Faith in Action and other resources, or use the Legal Aid Kiosk in our Resource Center.
Maria Schlieman of Hackensack joined the staff as the Data and Finance coordinator in December. She worked for many years as deputy recorder for Brown County and brings data management and financial experience to Faith in Action.
Faith in Action also hired Jamie Wolske of Backus in January as the Volunteer Client liaison, a new part-time position to work with the complexity and growing number of people requesting services and needing referrals in Cass County. Over the past few years she has been a dedicated volunteer with Faith in Action who was often mistaken for staff in the office.
Faith in Action for Cass County connects community volunteers with people in need throughout Cass County. Neighborly volunteers help with with transportation, home meal delivery, phone visits, basic home repair, and chores including ramp building, yardwork and painting, through Faith in Action for Cass County’s coordinated volunteer services.
For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteering opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or check out www.faithinactioncass.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.