Learn, listen, draw, dance with Nicholas Pawlowski as he presents “The Story Table: Timeless Tales for Changing Times” for Kitchigami Regional Library.
This virtual Summer Reading two-part series on Zoom is June 22 and July 20 at 10 a.m. at home, or view with others at your local library to experience storytelling that engages your eyes, ears, hands, feet, and hearts.
Can’t make both sessions? Don’t worry. Each story is different and can stand on its own. Get your kids moving and laughing with stories that talk about teamwork, friendship, kindness and how to succeed when faced with challenges.
For more information about how to join go to the KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page @KRLSLegacy or contact your local library.
This free Legacy Program is funded by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.