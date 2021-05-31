Learn, listen, draw, dance with Nicholas Pawlowski as he presents “The Story Table: Timeless Tales for Changing Times” for Kitchigami Regional Library.

This virtual Summer Reading two-part series on Zoom is June 22 and July 20 at 10 a.m. at home, or view with others at your local library to experience storytelling that engages your eyes, ears, hands, feet, and hearts.

Can’t make both sessions? Don’t worry. Each story is different and can stand on its own. Get your kids moving and laughing with stories that talk about teamwork, friendship, kindness and how to succeed when faced with challenges.

For more information about how to join go to the KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page @KRLSLegacy or contact your local library.

This free Legacy Program is funded by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

