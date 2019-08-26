Walker Bay Theater rounds out its 2019 Summer Season with Neil Simon’s 1972 comedy “The Sunshine Boys,” a play about a pair of superannuated vaudevillians. But what makes the play profoundly touching as well as funny is Simon’s understanding of the obduracy, childishness and professional neglect that are often inseparable from old age.
Performances of “The Sunshine Boys” are Wednesday and Sunday at 3 p.m., and Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Walker Bay Theater, 609 Minnesota Ave. lower level next to Sanford Clinic. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 seniors and students. Call (218) 547-4044 for more information.
The play has echoes of Simon’s greatest hit, “The Odd Couple.” This play is also about two men in a quasi-marital relationship. For 43 years Willie Clark and Al Lewis were a headline double-act but, after a decade in non-speaking retirement, they are to be reunited for a CBS comedy special. But Willie is a cantankerous old cuss who loathes his ex-partner because of his decision to quit the business. Al, meanwhile, is a gentler soul who lives with his daughter in New Jersey and wonders why he should go through an old routine with the waspishly vindictive Willie.
Because of his early training in Sid Caesar TV comedy, Simon is often thought of as a gag writer, but what makes him so funny is that his jokes spring from character. At one point Willie’s agent-nephew, who pays a weekly visit to his truculent uncle in his hotel room, complains: “I always get chest pains on Wednesdays.”
Willie’s dry response: “Then come on Tuesdays” captures the veteran comic’s determination to have the last word. But, while Simon gets an extraordinary number of laughs out of the confrontation of the bickering comics, he also makes it clear old age is no joke. Willie and Al may be vaudeville characters; but, in their arguments and their mix of dependence and open hostility, they resemble many old couples fighting off the fear of mortality.
Walker Bay Theater Director Fred Rogers production treats the play as a character study rather than a mechanical gag-fest, which really looks at 1975 views on dementia and Alzheimer’s.
The play feaatures Walker’s Dave Holk as Willie in an extraordinary mix of the hard-nosed old pro, who explains why words with a “k” are funny, and the malevolent loner. For such a small man he makes you feel Willie’s volcanic anger stems from his yearning to work.
Howard Hirdler as his former partner is mellower but has a silvery determination when it comes to the precise placement of a chair and has the look of a wounded man. By the end you begin to understand why Willie says of Al, “As an actor no one could touch him, as a human being no one wanted to touch him.
Tom LaRue plays Willie’s peace-making nephew — a desperate man caught between an irresistible force and an immoveable object.
The end result is a richly resonant comedy that reminds us that, while Simon may be pure, he is rarely simple.
