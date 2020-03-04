It was about a year ago when Ryan Ihrke had a “light-bulb” moment and decided he needed to become a barber.
“I just realized this is what I was meant to do,” he said. “Being a barber means that I get to help people look and feel their best. When you can make someone’s eyes light up after a service, thats what it’s all about.”
Ihrke’s path to become a barber began after he moved to St. Cloud area during his junior year of high school. He subsequently attending Mankato State University and Central Lake College. He was traveling the Midwest with his wife while in retail management, but he always knew he wanted to return to Walker area with his family.
As a registered barber, Ihrke can do the traditional relaxing, hot-towel straight-razor shaves. As for haircuts, he does it all, right down to trimming beards, which are popular these days. He can get it lined up, trimmed down, shaped up or whatever the client wants.
“I spent years cutting my own hair solely because no one I went to could ever get the haircut right that I wanted. When I started school, my goal was to be able to help everyone get the desired look they want,” Ihrke explained.
These are just a few of his services he provides. Work hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with walk-ins welcome.
At the present time, Ihrke is working out of Becca’s Beauty Zone, which also has a cosmetologist and masseuse. Other services offered include coloring, massages, perms, waxing, manicures, pedicures, facials, keratin treatments and up-dos.
Ihrke’s future goals is to build a strong and steady clientele. He hopes to someday own his own place and bring in barbers to join the team.
Becca’s Beauty Zone is located at the Y-Junction next to Northern Lights Casino at the intersection of Highways 200 and 371. To schedule an appointment with Ihrke, call (218) 547-2500.
Ihrke has been married to his wife, Kayla for nine years, and they have been blessed with two sons, Zeke (3 years old) and Aston (1 year old).
