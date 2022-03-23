The Arvig Walker Area Community Center has upgraded the facility with a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
The units, located on the roof of the WACC, were replaced March 3
According to WACC board member Doug Cook, the original units were installed when the building was constructed 2007. The units were expensive to operate and maintain and one failed completely, resulting in a poorly-heated building this winter.
In addition to providing more efficient heating and cooling, the new units are equipped with air purification technology to remove bacteria and viruses including those causing COVID-19, which should give visitors more confidence about the air quality in the building.
The project also includes the replacement of all of the interior and exterior facility lighting with energy efficient LED lights.
All told, both projects total $200,000 and were financed by a low cost 2.75 percent loan from the Small Business Administration specifically targeted for nonprofit organizations. The efficiencies gained from the new ventilation system and LED lights are expected to reduce energy costs up to $25,000 per year.
Cass County has awarded matching funds for 20 percent of the cost of the ventilation system. The matching funds were provided by the American Recovery Plan Act passed by Congress in 2021, and the project had to meet specific requirements in order to qualify. In addition, the project has qualified for significant rebates from Minnesota Power due to gains in equipment efficiency.
“We have plans in place to make capital improvements to the WACC, starting with the HVAC system, as well as reducing the debt,” WACC President Ben Brovold said.
Many businesses have been severely affected by the pandemic and the Community Center is no exception. It was closed for months by executive order in 2021, and many cancelled their fitness center memberships. Important income generators like the Leech Lake Walleye Tournament and the North Country Marathon also were cancelled. People have been slow to return, and membership in the fitness center specifically has not recovered. Other organizations served by the WACC have recovered, if not quite to pre-pandemic levels.
“Income from the sale of raffle calendars and window advertising has been crucial in this challenging environment, and the area businesses that purchased ads have been very supportive,” Cook added. “Special thanks go to Arvig for their critical sponsorship of the facility. Due to the support of the sponsors, supporters, and members, the Community Center is positioned to recover, grow and improve.”
The WACC is home to many local organizations including Youth Hockey, Curling Club, Just for Kix, Tae Kwon Do, Walker Rotary, and the Leech Lake Area Boys and Girls Club. Facilities include a seasonal ice arena, fitness center, gymnasium, concessions, kitchen, a large meeting room and a library. Tables and chairs for visitors are located throughout the hallways, as well as a comfortable sectional around a fireplace with big-screen TV and wireless Internet.
