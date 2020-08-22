Grandparents Wayne and Pat Kastning were at the Walker Area Joint Fire Department with grandson Holdyn Kastning
Photo by Char Moore

Grandparents Wayne and Pat Kastning were at the Walker Area Joint Fire Department with grandson Holdyn Kastning, hoping that some day he will become the third-generation volunteer firefighter. Wayne spent 23 years with Walker Volunteer Fire Department and son Skylar had 10 years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments