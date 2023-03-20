Would you like to leave a legacy of clean water for future generations? If so, then Itasca Waters has the series for you. The “Practical Water Wisdom: A Virtual Learning Series” runs for an hour beginning at noon on the first Thursday of each month. It is FREE, online, open to all, and includes an interactive Q&A session.
The April 6 program will be “Decrease your water footprint and save money too” presented by Dr. Afton Clarke-Sather, Associate Professor of Geography at UMD. He is a human-environment geographer who has studied water use and water policy for over 15 years. Afton will talk about water footprints and how our daily choices impact water usage, since much of our water use goes to growing the food we eat and making the things we buy.
You may have heard some staggering statistics on how much water it takes to make certain products. For example, a smartphone takes 3,900 gallons; a T-shirt takes 660 gallons; a diaper takes 200 gallons; a hamburger takes 660 gallons; and a large chocolate bar takes 450 gallons. Those are all shocking, but it comes down to daily choices having the biggest impact on reducing a water footprint. We may not be using water directly when we order food at the drive-through, but the water it takes to produce the food, the packaging, and the delivery of all those products is surprising. The first step in reducing water usage is to assess and understand our current water usage, and everyone can do that.
A water footprint looks at water use at all levels, including how much water a person uses and how much water it takes to make a product. There are websites to calculate a water footprint, such as watercalculator.org and waterfootprint.org. A water footprint can be assessed at the individual, industrial, or country level. In our highly developed country, we use a lot of disposable single use products because we want the convenience of them. If we consider ways to reduce our water use and therefore our water footprint, an efficient and cost saving way is to think about reusing products, consuming less, and buying fewer disposable and single-use products.
In addition to the amount of water needed to produce disposable and single use items, they create an alarming amount of garbage. We have the power to change our behavior to make a positive impact on water’s use and waste. It just takes a shift in your mindset and an understanding of our choices affecting water on a large, global scale. Afton will touch on these topics on April 6.
We hope through our Water Wisdom series you will be inspired each month to think about water in a new way. Please join us online April 6 for this enlightening water footprint talk by Dr. Afton Clarke-Sather by registering at www.itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. You will receive a zoom invite by email, with periodic reminders, to join the program. For more information contact info@itascawaters.org.
The Practical Water Wisdom series is the brainchild of Itasca Waters, a nonprofit organization located in Itasca County whose mission is to “team up” with other organizations and concerned citizens to maintain abundant, clean water for our continued health, enjoyment, and a strong economy.
This series is supported by Itasca Waters’ members, Minnesota Sea Grant, Itasca Coalition of Lake Associations, Itasca County Soil and Water Conservation District, KAXE/KBXE, and Rapids Radio.
