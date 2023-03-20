Would you like to leave a legacy of clean water for future generations? If so, then Itasca Waters has the series for you. The “Practical Water Wisdom: A Virtual Learning Series” runs for an hour beginning at noon on the first Thursday of each month. It is FREE, online, open to all, and includes an interactive Q&A session.

The April 6 program will be “Decrease your water footprint and save money too” presented by Dr. Afton Clarke-Sather, Associate Professor of Geography at UMD. He is a human-environment geographer who has studied water use and water policy for over 15 years. Afton will talk about water footprints and how our daily choices impact water usage, since much of our water use goes to growing the food we eat and making the things we buy.

