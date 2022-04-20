Every Earth Day, the Hubbard Soil and Water Conservation District reflect on the wonderful natural resources we get to enjoy in Hubbard County. Our District is grateful for the opportunity to work with members of the community to facilitate voluntary initiatives to conserve land, water, forests and wildlife in our area.
We are one of 88 Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) across the state — and nearly 3,000 across the nation — that provide a neighborly presence to help preserve and protect the natural resources that we all love.
The Hubbard SWCD has been around for more than 50 years working on conservation practices and improvements throughout our county. Recent highlights of our work include distribution of approximately 15,000 trees to area residents and planting approximately 500 trees in local school forests through our 2021 tree sale, completing four RIM easements and working on three new easements, water quality testing on 11 area lakes and three local rivers, completion of two cost-share projects to reduce water erosion along with several other conservation practices.
We do site visits for erosion issues and WCA related concerns. We were also able to create several community/school gardens in Hubbard County helping us reach over 500 student while preparing and planting these gardens and holding our virtual freshwater festival last year.
SWCDs are local units of government that carry out natural resource management programs at the local level. We provide voluntary, incentive-driven approaches to landowners for better soil and cleaner water in the State of Minnesota. Private landowners — using financial and technical assistance from local SWCDs — are implementing a wide variety of conservation practices including preventing soil erosion, planting shelterbelts and buffers, and restoring wetlands.
Born in the wake of the Dust Bowl, SWCDs have been involved in delivering conservation across America for more than 75 years. Because Minnesota has a wide variety of landscapes and conservation needs, each district operates at the direction of locally elected board supervisors. This local perspective allows SWCDs to manage the resources and serve the needs of the citizens in their district.
Soil and Water Conservation District staff and supervisors build partnerships with public and private, local, state and federal entities in an effort to develop locally-driven solutions to natural resource concerns. We work with landowners every step of the way from planning to implementation.
Our work results in cleaner water, healthier wildlife habitat, better soil, and a collaborative relationship with the community. What a great thing to celebrate this Earth Day.
To learn more about how your SWCD can help you, visit https://www.hubbardswcd.org/ or call (218) 732-0121, ext. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.