Summer 2022 is finally here and we are ready to read! This year’s theme at the library is Read Beyond the Beaten Path, encouraging kids to combine reading with the great outdoors. What a perfect match!
Kids from birth to early elementary are invited to come to the Walker Library every Wednesday for Storytime with Miss Stacey at 10:30 a.m. Children of all ages are invited to join Miss Carrie at the Farmer’s Market every Thursday at 11 a.m. for stories and activities.
Saturdays June 18, July 9, and Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon are Mess Makers Outside Art days for kids of all ages. Build with sticks and logs, play in the water and sand tubs, create in the outdoor kitchen, make art with paint, string, and objects from our own backyard, and get messy with us. Each Saturday will be different, and the library staff will clean up the mess! This is your chance to let the kids’ creativity run wild without messing up your house.
There will be some awesome activities at the Walker Bay Live kids’ area June 23, July 14 and July 28. Swing by for great entertainment, food and fun. The library is also bringing programs to Summer Rec this year June 13 and July 18.
One of the most important parts of summer at the library is the Summer Reading Program. Register at the kick-off party June 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or any time after. Kids from 2 to 18 can log their reading and collect great outdoor-themed prizes throughout the summer. Everyone who completes the program wins a campfire s’mores kit and an entry into the Grand Prize Camping package that includes a sleeping bag, lantern, tent, and more.
Special events this summer include Ralph’s World Rock and Roll Party, WonderTrek Children’s Museum, and a possible visit from Smokey the Bear.
Remember, your library card gives you access to everything we have inside the building plus free e-books, audio books, movies, and music from Cloud Library and Hoopla Digital. Stop in and we’ll get you set up on your mobile device.
Bring the family and take a stroll through our outdoor Storywalk, find Leo the Library Lion, create with sidewalk chalk, and let us show you the absolute joy of your library.
For more information about hours, programs and events, call (218) 547-1019, email walker@krls.org, like the Walker Public Library Facebook page, and check the On Deck section of The Pilot-Independent.
