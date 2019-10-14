10 years ago...
Thirty-one Laporte residents, nicknamed “The Popple People,” are the luckiest folks in northern Minnesota after winning $200 K in the Sept. 26 Powerball drawing.
“We got second prize, five out of six numbers, but not the Powerball, said Craig Mackey, owner of Laporte Grocery where the winning ticket was sold. “If we’d hit the Powerball, we’d each have gotten $1.8 million after taxes.
As it was, each winner took home $4,370 after taxes, which makes a total of $135,501 that will make its way into the Laporte economy.
25 years ago...
Nine Minnesota men, including one from Walker, were indicted Oct. 5 by a federal grand jury on charges of illegally buying and selling protected game fish and caviar from northern Minnesota lakes, including Leech.
Walker area resident M.C.H. was charged along with eight other Minnesotans and a deli owner from New York.
The indictments are the result of a cross-border undercover investigation stretching back to 1990 that involves US, Canadian and reservation law enforcement agencies.
If found guilty, the indicted men could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each felony.
50 years ago...
As a result of the Aug. 6 tornadoes in Outing and Backus, the Cass County Chapter of the Red Cross announced that its funds are depleted and they will be holding a fund drive to replenish them.
Red Cross Chairman Charles Rogers said there are still active cases from the tornadoes, but no funds to help the victims. “We hope people can respond with a good contribution because of the need,” said Mrs. Gertrude Rolfe, fund drive chairwoman.
