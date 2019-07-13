10 years ago...
A fresh ribbon of asphalt west of Christmas Point Road southeast of Walker was the first indication last week that 2.1 miles of the Shingobee Connection Trail was being paved.
The Phase 1 section begins 7.5 miles north of Hackensack where the Paul Bunyan heads west toward Akeley. From there, the connection trail heads north on the old railroad grade to a point just south of Hwy. 371 and east of Shingobee Bay. In the next 3-4 years, Phases 2-5 will be built, bringing the trail into Walker.
25 years ago...
Defending champion Mike Sauer of Tianna Country Club shot a 3 under par 69 to tie Jeffrey Lamp of Moorhead CC for the lead in the first round of the 91st Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship in St. Paul.
After the second round, Sauer finished in second place, edged out by three shots by Aaron Barber of Little Crow CC with 211 to Sauer’s 214.
50 years ago...
Thursday evening, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of S.S., age 16, Cass Lake, who drowned July 7. The body was sighted by fishermen off Star Island in an area where water was 60-70 feet deep.
The boy’s father, R.S., also drowned July 7; neither had worn life jackets.
