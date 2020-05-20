10 years ago...
WHA’s Running Wolves boys track and field team took first and the girls team was a close second in the Conference Six meet held at Ostlund Field. WHA boys won easily, while Nevis edged the WHA girls team by just eight points.
Austin Dennis, Jessica Gapinski, Sarah Knight and Trey Stewart each took first in multiple events.
25 years ago...
Bids have been opened for development of the south half of the Paul Bunyan Trail from Baxter through Hackensack. Brainerd contractors Anderson Brothers was awarded the bid at $1.3 million.
Two trail bridges over Hwy. 371 will also be bid, located north of Pequot Lakes and near Walker. Seven trail parking lots are being planned.
Forty-eight miles of the former railroad grade will have a new 10-foot wide blacktop surface by October 15, paving the way for use by bicyclists, hikers and in-line skaters in spring, summer and fall, and snowmobilers in the winter.
50 years ago...
Concerned property owners frequently ask how they can stop their beach from washing away or trees from falling into the lake. The problem is lake shore or beach erosion caused by currents running parallel to the shoreline and ice gouging exposed banks during spring break-up.
Staff at the Chippewa National Forest and the Soil Conservation Service have several meetings for controlling lakeshore erosion. These include steel sheet pilings; wire baskets filled with rocks placed along to the shore to stop undermining of trees; old auto tires tied together to form a grid and rock rip raps.
