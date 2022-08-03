The Chase the Police Triathlon has grown each year, and this year the event swelled to over 400 competitors.
Started as a way to raise funds for the Walker Area Community Center, the triathlon was held under perfect weather.
The event’s name comes from the first wave of racers made up of police, EMS and military personnel. Two minutes after they start their swim, the next wave begins until all competitors are in the water ad the “chase” to catch the police and finish before they do, ensues.
Walker’s Thomas Klinger, who was sixth overall last year, took third this year.
25 years ago...
Rick James of Walker did his hometown proud Friday as he sang the National Anthem before nearly 22,000 people in the Metrodome at a Twins versus Baltimore Orioles game.
James sang the National Anthem, which was not broadcast, at 6:56 p.m., before the Twins’ Brad Radke ultimately pitched his 10th straight win.
50 years ago...
Public information listening sessions will be held Aug. 9 at the Longville Village Hall and Aug. 10 at the Walker Grade School Auditorium.
The purpose is to present to the public the National Forest Service’s proposal for repair and reconstruction of the Woodtick Trail that runs from Ten Mile Lake to Longville. Anyone unable to attend can contact local Ranger Dean Hickey at the Walker Ranger Station.
