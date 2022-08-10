As usual, Walker Bay Day Aug. 4 brought out big crowds. City park was packed for the Big Dig, a pow-wow exhibition, an eight-team volleyball tournament, inflatable games for youth, talent and belly flop contests, and Bingo.
The next weekend, Laporte Days Aug. 10-12 features a craft fair and flea market all weekend; rock and roller skating at the school, Tree of Life Memorial Walk-Run, the Money Dig, kids’ games, a scavenger hunt and lots more.
25 years ago...
Cass County paid tribute to Ed Rogers, who served as Cass County Attorney for 46 years, as it unveiled a bust and plaque on the grounds of the county courthouse.
In addition to his remarkable law career, Rogers gained fame as an outstanding athlete. He was inducted into the National Football Hall of Fame, the Indian Sports Hall of Fame, and the University of Minnesota M. club Hall of Fame.
The ceremony included presentations by Eli Hunt, Leech Lake Band, former Cass County Commissioner Irv Ostlund and current County Attorney Earl Maus.
50 years ago...
Duluth native Barry Finaly won the 10th annual Musky Derby Days in Walker with a 30 lb., 9 oz. fish that netted him the $200 grand prize and a large trophy.
In the northern division, Fritz Van Lith, Delano, captured first place with a 19 lb., 11 oz. fish.
The individual walleye division was won by Jim Good, Fargo, with a 7 lb., 7 oz. fish.
