10 years ago...
Eelpout Festival promoter Jim Gerchy missed the Jan. 20 deadline set by the Cass County Board for submitting a written plan for how cleanup, sanitation, security and other criteria will be handled at Eelpout Fest. He will be asked to attend the February board meeting and submit the plan.
At their recent meeting in Backus, commissioners were not happy about Gerchy’s apparent defiance of their request. Prior to the meeting, County Administrator and Bob Yochum and Auditor-Treasurer Sharon Anderson attempted to reach him to remind him of the deadline.
The Sheriff’s Office could decide not to issue a permit next year if this year’s cleanup is unsatisfactory.
25 years ago...
Lengthy research into the zoning history of an 11.8 acre parcel in Shingobee Township has led the county planning commission to conclude that the land is already zoned commercial, not residential, and does not need a zoning change prior to possible development as Sun Spree Resort.
Research found the property was still zoned commercial from a time when it was part of a larger tract that included the present Ivanhoe Resort. At some pont an error was made on zoning maps showing the parcel’s status as residential.
50 years ago...
Mr. Luther Wilkinson of Fergus Falls has been appointed as district manager of the 1970 Census of Population and Housing in this area.
Mr. Wilkinson served from 1938-1948 in the US Air Force and was discharged as a captain. Prior to accepting this position, he was employed by Otter Tail County government.
Mr. Eilkinson will supervise all phases of the census from the district office, located in Moorhead.
