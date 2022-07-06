10 years ago...

She’s back! The Ballad of Lucette will be staged July 13-16 at the Hackensack Community Center.

The original show, which tells the tale of how Lucette Kensack and Paul Bunyan found each other, was written by Ann De Gray and Joanne Moren. It was first performed in 1996, then again in 1997, 2000, 2003 and 2007.

If you’ve noticed an abundance of scruffy beards around town, they’re probably being grown by men who play the lumberjacks in the show. None of the women in town have been asked to grow beards ...

25 years ago...

The dining room and lounge areas of the  historic Chase on the Lake Hotel on Leech Lake were severely damaged by fire. More than 35 firefighters from three towns battled the fire for an hour Sunday afternoon before bringing it under control.

Hundreds of people watched as white smoke billowed out of the north side of the building. Mark  and Kathy Shimer who own the Chase were emotional as they watched the building they had worked hard to build and restore go up in smoke. The Shimers had developed a $2 million renovation plan that would have started in September.  

50 years ago...

A drowning on Cedar Lake was reported around 5:30 p.m. on July 4 to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

H.M., 60, of Britt, Iowa, was in a fishing party on the lake at the time of the incident. Members of the Sheriff’s  Office conducted the search for the body, which was recovered a couple of hours later.

The Cass County Deputy Coroner ruled the cause of death was a coronary occlusion. Funeral services are pending as the body is being returned to Britt.

