She’s back! The Ballad of Lucette will be staged July 13-16 at the Hackensack Community Center.
The original show, which tells the tale of how Lucette Kensack and Paul Bunyan found each other, was written by Ann De Gray and Joanne Moren. It was first performed in 1996, then again in 1997, 2000, 2003 and 2007.
If you’ve noticed an abundance of scruffy beards around town, they’re probably being grown by men who play the lumberjacks in the show. None of the women in town have been asked to grow beards ...
25 years ago...
The dining room and lounge areas of the historic Chase on the Lake Hotel on Leech Lake were severely damaged by fire. More than 35 firefighters from three towns battled the fire for an hour Sunday afternoon before bringing it under control.
Hundreds of people watched as white smoke billowed out of the north side of the building. Mark and Kathy Shimer who own the Chase were emotional as they watched the building they had worked hard to build and restore go up in smoke. The Shimers had developed a $2 million renovation plan that would have started in September.
50 years ago...
A drowning on Cedar Lake was reported around 5:30 p.m. on July 4 to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
H.M., 60, of Britt, Iowa, was in a fishing party on the lake at the time of the incident. Members of the Sheriff’s Office conducted the search for the body, which was recovered a couple of hours later.
The Cass County Deputy Coroner ruled the cause of death was a coronary occlusion. Funeral services are pending as the body is being returned to Britt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.