Thanks to ideal weather conditions, the 33rd Eelpout Festival on Leech Lake attracted nearly 15,000 revelers. The Polar Pout Plunge and related parties brought in $43,000 for various community causes. One hundred eighty-three plungers jumped to raise funds for the WACC. On a “serious” note, eelpout angler Doug Kendall of Wadena landed a 12.06 winning pout.
25 years ago...
The 18th Eelpout Fest saw KARE 11 coming to town to cover the strange; odd; weird; bizarre; and downright frigid.
Friday night temps were comfortable for the time of year, but with a brutal wind chill. KARE Meteorologist Belinda Jensen predicted up to one inch of snow. Then about the time the Eelpout Peelout started Saturday, large snowflakes began falling; a total of seven inches!
By 8 a.m. Sunday, the mercury had dipped to minus 20-30. However the sky was clear, the sun was shining and by late morning the temp had risen to minus 5.
50 years ago...
After Monday, Feb. 28, fishing shacks may not be left on the ice between midnight and 7 a.m., the DNR reminds anglers.
Shacks found on the ice after Feb. 29 will be confiscated or removed and destroyed. The contents will be seized and held for 60 days. If not claimed by the owner it will become the property of the Department’s Game and Fish Division.
