10 years ago...
The Walker Area Foundation presents ‘Taste of Broadway III’ dinner theater. Director Joanna Aamodt and WAF President John Warren are busy planning for this year’s fundraiser, to be held Aug. 8 at Northern Lights Event Center.
“Taste” will again feature a wide variety of Broadway show tunes, performed by the Chorale and guest soloists. Also featured will be Americana selections that highlight American composers, and a salute to the U.S. military.
25 years ago...
John Weins has been hired as coordinator for the Longville Chamber of Commerce.
Weins’ appointment comes at the right time, according to Chamber President Wilma Griffin. “We have developed so many activities that we now need someone to assist with their coordination,” she explained.
The Longville Chamber has 110 members and conducts more than 15 promotions and activities during year, most durng the summer. The most popular is the weekly turtle races.
50 years ago...
Realty Sales, the real estate concern with offices in Walker and surrounding towns, has sold seven resorts on Leech Lake for spring possession.
They include: Agency Bay Lodge on Agency Bay of Leech Lake; Bayview, a resort on Kabekona Bay; Big Leech Lake Resort on Pine Point; Northland Lodge on the south shore of Leech; Sunset View Resort on the east shore of Leech; Timberlane Resort, also on the south shore of Leech; and Trail-In, formerly known as O’Neil’s.
Realty Sales also handled the sale of six resorts on Gull Lake and one on Cass Lake.
