Cass County is not interested in acquiring an additional 55.8 acres at the former Ah-Gwah-Ching Regional Treatment Center in Walker, adjacent to property the county acquired several years ago when the state closed AGC. What the county is interested in are three huge LP storage tanks, which are in very good condition and have more value being reused than as scrap. Since development at the AGC site is on hold, the board will study the feasibility of moving the tanks to use at the courthouse or highway department and get cost estimates.
25 years ago...
A meeting of DNR officials, snowmobilers and others did little to resolve issues surrounding the ban on snowmobiles with carbide studs on the Paul Bunyan Trail. Last winter parts of the trail were damaged by carbide studs. After months of meetings, a task force recommended a one-year moratorium on studs on the paved part.
Many businesses claim they lost business due to the stud ban. After much discussion, the DNR advised those concerned to contact the Snowmobile Advisory Committee because legislation likely to be introduced this year will call for a permanent ban on studs.
50 years ago...
The fourth annual “Back to Hack” celebration last weekend was a rousing success as more than 1,000 snowmobilers and drivers took part in various activities. Karla Witham was crowned Back to Hack Princess and Michael Hyland, Prince.
About 100 snowmobilers participated in a trail ride. A broom ball game etween Backus and Hackensack, a para-rescue demonstration and children’s candy catch took place Saturday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.