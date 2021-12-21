10 years ago...
The Chippewa National Forest will welcome a new Forest Supervisor in February.
Darla Lenz will become the 19th forest supervisor of the Chippewa National Forest since it was established in 1908. She began her career as a botanist and ecologist for the Nature Conservancy and state government.
Within the USFS, she has been acting deputy forest supervisor on the Chugach National Forest and acting grasslands supervisor on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands.
25 years ago...
A community skating rink for skaters of all ages and abilities has opened in Longville, just in time for the holidays.
The Longville Area Family Center Council and Community Skating Rink Committee led a fundraising drive, with the construction this fall of a lighted rink and warming house on the ball field near Longville Elementary School, located behind the center. Generous donations have put the group within $1,000 of their $9,500 goal. Donations also came in the form of adults and childrens’ skates.
50 years ago...
The Walker Warriors basketball game lost a close game to a tough Red Lake team 73-67. The Warriors trailed 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and pulled ahead 32-28 at the end of the half. Red Lake led 48-44 at the end of three periods, then held on for the victory, 73-67.
Walker scoring was Craig Bruns, 4; Scott Bruns, 6; Jim Coffey, 7; Don Day, 22; Steve Day, 14; Kent Fladeboe, 8; and Kelly Nelson, 6.
