10 years ago...
Walker firefighters played a role in rescuing three people from the icy waters of Island Lake south of Nevis.
A father, son and son’s friend were onboard their personal hovercraft when it began taking on water. The father called Hubbard County Sheriff at 11:18 a.m. to report the sinking, with no life jackets on board.
The machine was about 400 yards from shore. One-inch thick ice made it difficult for Hubbard personnel to rescue the victims with a paddleboat or pontoons.
Because Walker has the only hovercraft in the area for ice rescues, the Fire Department was called in. By 11:55 a.m., the personal hovercraft had swamped, leaving the three clinging to it in frigid water. Five minutes later, the Walker FD arrived, launched their Hovercraft and all three were rescued by 12:10 p.m.
25 years ago...
Inclement weather has shut down work on the sewer and water extension project on Walker Bay Boulevard. The city council learned that Reierson Construction will need an extra $94,000 to complete the project on time.
Originally the time frame of completion in 75 working days was not a problem, until the city ran into legal problems with the DNR over the Country Inn project, which delayed the sewer and water project and put Reierson behind.
50 years ago...
US Rep. Bob Bergland (Minn.) declared in Washington this week that Congress “must not continue to ignore the wishes of the American people and abdicate their responsibility to end the War in Vietnam.”
Bergland’s statement came after the House of Representatives again rejected the so-called Mansfield Amendment to the Defense Appropriations Bill that would have cut off funds for all military operations in Southeast Asia on July 1, 1972, and require an orderly withdrawal of all fighting troops upon release of all Americans held prisoner.
