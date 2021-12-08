10 years ago...
A somber Hackensack City Council met Monday night in a session marked by the absence of Mayor Mel Rateike, who suffered a heart attack Nov. 28 at his home. He was rushed to St. Cloud Hospital by air ambulance. According to the family, he has not regained consciousness.
Rateike is half-way through his four-year term. In his absence, Councilor Larry Ciha will serve as acting mayor. (Mayor Rateike later died on Dec. 13.)
25 years ago...
The city of Walker closed a chapter in its history with a Centennial Commemorative Celebration held at the high school auditorium.
The event included performances by the WHA Stage Band and Sweet Adelines Chorus, under the direction of Barb Iverson. Oliver Opheim conducted the Time Capsule Ceremony. Numerous readings and presentations were presented by area residents and elected officials.
A 12-inch box with a variety of documents, photos, video tapes and other items will be buried sometime this spring.
50 years ago...
The Walker Warriors basketball team opened the 1971-72 season with two victories out of three outings. The Warriors were defeated by a tough Littlefork club 56-51 in the season opener. Don Day led the Warrior scorers with 14 points and brother Steve added 12.
Walker went on to down Park Rapids Panthers 68-65 in a wild game Nov. 30, with Don and Steve Day again leading the way. Both finished with 16 points.
The Warriors notched their second victory against Cass Lake (final score not listed), with Don and Steve Day again the scoring leaders, each finishing with 21 points.
