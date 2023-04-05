Minnesota fishing legend Al Maas of Walker was inducted into the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame March 23 during the Northwest Sports Show in Minneapolis. Maas was enshrined as a “Legendary Guide.” The freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, located in Hayward, Wis., is about education, recognition and promotion of the sport of fresh water fishing.
25 years ago...
Postmasters at the 24 US post offices serving Cass County are studying long lists of rural addresses drawn up by Pro-West and Associates for rural addressing and the Enhanced 911 system. Once discrepancies are resolved, residents should be notified in mid-May of their new addresses.
One major issue is how to handle large numbers of seasonal residences whose owners have out-of--town permanent addresses. Postmaster Corky Crimmins of Hackensack is probably the “lead postmaster” on this issue, since he has hundreds of such scenarios.
50 years ago...
The Cass County Zoning Board of Adjustment is being presented with unacceptable building lots established after the county’s Zoning Ordinance went into effect. Many of these lots have not met the minimum standards of the Ordinance for Management of Shoreland Areas or the Subdivision Regulations of Cass County,
Anyone considering buying or selling land in Cass County should be sure to refer to the ordinance and subdivision regulations. If assistance is needed, contact the county Zoning Office at the Courthouse.
