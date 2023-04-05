10 years ago...

Minnesota fishing legend Al Maas  of Walker was inducted into the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame March 23 during the Northwest Sports Show in Minneapolis. Maas was enshrined as a “Legendary Guide.” The freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, located in Hayward, Wis., is about education, recognition and promotion of the sport of fresh water fishing.

