10 years ago...
Still stinging from the Northland School Board’s decision to close Longville Elementary at the end of the school year, 70-80 Longville area students met at the fire hall to learn more about the WHA School district.
Superintendent Wally Schoeb, Principals Lee Furuseth and Peg Novak and other fielded questions about curriculum, enrichment opportunities, extracurricular activities, class size, busing and sports.
At the end of the evening, parents signed up to tour the campus in the next few weeks before contractors begin work on a major heating and air handling upgrade.
25 years ago...
An aging inmate population in state correctional facilities could become an economic boon for the Walker-Leech Lake area.
State Rep. Tony Kinkle and State Sen. Skip Finn have authored bills that ask the Corrections and Human Services commissioners to explore establishing a medium security prison for geriatric prisoners at Ah-Gwah-Ching, the state nursing home just outside of Walker. The commissioners have one year to make their recommendation.
50 years ago...
Gov. Levander will sign an executive order creating 11 Developmental Regions under an act passed by the 1969 Legislature.
This order places Cass County in Region 5, along with Wadena, Crow Wing, Morrison and Todd counties, thus ignoring a resolution by the Cass County Board, asking to be placed in Region 2 with Lake of the Woods, Beltrami, Clearwater, Mahnomen and Hubbard, which have more similar planning, welfare, economic and law enforcement problems.
