10 years ago...

A Taste of Broadway IV saw a record 400 people take in the show. The Walker Area Foundation chorale, under the direction of Joanna Aamodt, delighted the audience with a number of show tunes from Broadway musicals, as well as songs by American composers including George Gershwin, Irving Berlin and Simon and Garfunkle.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments