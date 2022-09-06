A Taste of Broadway IV saw a record 400 people take in the show. The Walker Area Foundation chorale, under the direction of Joanna Aamodt, delighted the audience with a number of show tunes from Broadway musicals, as well as songs by American composers including George Gershwin, Irving Berlin and Simon and Garfunkle.
The chorale closed the show with a salute to the nation and Armed Forces.
25 years ago...
WHA legend Chuck Beckman has stepped down as teacher and speech coach after a 34 year career. Beckman gave two reasons for being not only an educator but surrogate parent, disciplinarian and mentor to hundreds of other people’s children: Satisfaction and love.
Shortly after arriving at Walker, Beckman made a significant change to the English curriculum adding College Prep English.
Almost overshadowing his teaching career has been Beckman’s extracurricular work as coach for the National Forensic League students and the speech program, which has produced numerous state champions.
50 years ago...
The Sheriff’s Office received a call last Monday that a man with bodily injuries had been found lying on Hwy. 8, 5 miles south of Federal Dam.
Officers found that W. H., 20, of Minneapolis, had been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead by the county coroner.
Due to the nature of the accident, an autopsy was requested. It was found that the man was hit by two vehicles, dying from the first, due to shock and loss of blood. A second vehicle also struck him but that impact was not fatal.
Sheriff Bill Merrill is asking anyone who saw or had contact with W.H. that evening to contact his office. Information will be held in the strictest confidence.
