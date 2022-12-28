10 years ago...
Judge John P. Smith, who has served as a Ninth Judicial District Court judge since he was appointed in 1991, has now been appointed to fill an at large seat on the Minnesota Court of Appeals by Gov. Mark Dayton.
Judge Smith has served both as Chief Judge and Assistant Chief Judge of the Ninth Judicial District. Prior to his appointment in 1991, Judge Smith was a civil trial specialist with Smith and Hunter, Park Rapids.
Judge Smith has four adult children and two grandsons and lives in Nevis with his wife, Linda.
25 years ago...
The “Run Around Woman” 30K foot race that circles Woman and Girl lakes near Longville will be revived May 12, if Longville area volunteers’ efforts are successful. The race was last staged in the 1980s.
John Weins, Chamber Director, said the race will start near the Hwy, 84/54 junction, head south on Hwy. 84, then turn west on CSAH 11 to the junction with CSAH 5, then head northeast back into Longville.
At the same time a five-mile out-and-back race will be offered on CSAH 5. Race advisor is Dale Hillstrom, Northland High School cross-country coach and veteran runner.
50 years ago...
The Walker Chamber will sponsor the sixth annual Sno-Deo Dec. 30-31. The race is sanctioned by ASA and will be conducted under ASA rules.
Weather permitting the oval races will be conducted at the Orton track, 1.5 miles west of Walker on Hwy. 34 while the LeMans races will take place on Walker Bay of Leech Lake
More than $5,000 in prizes will be given away, with all entry money returned as trophies and cash.
Walker Police Chief Clarence Fisher reminds the public that snowmobile regulations will be enforced.
