10 years ago...
The results of the Aug. 10 primary will determine the top two candidates for Cass County Sheriff who will face off in the Nov. 2 general election.
Four candidates are seeking the position now held by Sheriff Randy Fisher, who will retire at the end of his term. They are:
Chief Deputy Sheriff Tom Burch; Garr Pemberton, Leech Lake Band police chief; Walker Police Chief Wayne Tennis; and Cass Deputy Chris Thompson.
25 years ago...
Woodrest Nursing Care Center of Walker has received a strike notice from Service Employees’ International Union, Local 113, effective Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.
Representatives met July 26 and 27 at which time the nursing home offered the union a 2 percent average wage increase effective Oct. 1. The union vote on July 31 rejected the offer and authorized a strike.
Administrator Kent Hansen said that reduced rates determined by the state have caused nursing homes to scrutinize all expenses, including wage increases. He noted that the 2 percent average increase is in addition to a 3 percent increase given Jan. 1.
50 years ago...
Dutch Cragun, candidate for the state legislature in District 58A (Cass-Itasca) met with Gov. Harold Levander to discuss the status of Ah-Gwah-Ching, the state rest home at Walker.
Cragun is very concerned about the Public Welfare Facilities report recommending at AGC should be phased out as a health care facility and used for a more appropriate purpose.
Cragun disagrees with the report for many reasons: AGC is running at 100 percent occupancy; few patients could be treated at private facilities; and business manager Cliff Bilben says costs are lower, per patient, than at the other state home. Cragun plans to contact members of the Legislative Building Committee.
