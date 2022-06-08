Walker’s goal is to be a Heart Safe Community by reducing the number of fatalities due to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).
The three-pronged approach involves educating citizens about SCA, CPR,and AEDs, and protections offered by Good Samaritan laws; implementation of public access defibrillation by placing AEDs in public places; and training people how to use AEDs and how to perform CPR.
25 years ago...
The Professional Walleye Tournament was not only a success for the 260 pro and amateur anglers, but for the community as well.
Chamber of Commerce manager Lois Templin estimates each participant spent at least $1,000 on lodging, food and other expenses. That doesn’t include spending by spectators. She expects to know the amount spent in Walker related to the PWT after she surveys local businesses.
50 years ago...
Gerald Demars has been named to succeed Mrs. Pearl Williams as principal of the Walker-Hackensack elementary school. Demars holds a master’s degree in elementary administration from Wisconsin State University, Superior. He is currently enrolled at Mankato State, working on a Specialists Degree. He received his bachelor’s degree from Winona State College.
Mr. and Mrs. Demars are the parents of three sons and will take up residence in Walker in July after Mr. Demars’ work at Mankato State’s summer session is finished.
