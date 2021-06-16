10 years ago...
The possibility of a state government shutdown was at the forefront or in the background of every discussion at the recent Cass County Board meeting.
Administrator Bob Yochum said that as of June 6, if a special session is not called and appropriations are not approved, certain aspects of state government will shut down for days or even weeks.
“We are most concerned about cash flow,” Yochum declared. “County staff are working to identify situations and areas that might be affected and where the county might have to ‘cash flow’ for the short term.” But, he added, “we have a duty not to cash flow anything, unless the board directs us to.”
25 years ago...
Proposed changes to WHA’s new student handbook would spell out guidelines for behavior, including prohibitions on gang affiliation signs, symbols and other things that represent acknowledged gangs or their activity.
“The more educators are aware of what gang signs are, the more we can stop it,” a teacher urged the board.
Other changes under consideration are banning clothing during the school day that displays obscene language, or symbols of drugs, alcohol or satanic images.
50 years ago..
A 1968 Dodge, driven by Miss J.G., 16, of Minneapolis, was struck from behind by a 1966 Ford driven by M.P. of Rural Walker near Shingobee Island.
J.G reportedly braked her vehicle as a squirrel ran across Highway 371 and was struck from behind by the second vehicle.
Parties from both vehicles were taken to the Park Rapids Hospital for treatment and were then released.
