10 years ago...
The final vote tally in the Cass County Sheriff’s race saw Chief Deputy Sheriff the apparent winner with 6,203 votes, a 47 vote margin over Walker Police Chief Wayne Tennis with 6,156.
The race falls within the half of 1 percent margin under state law to be eligible for a recount with no cost to the losing candidate.
Tennis submitted a written request for the recount, as required, after the election had been canvassed. The recount will begin today at the Commissioner’s Board Room.
25 years ago...
Close on the heels of the city of Walker’s recent centennial, comes the county’s 100th birthday in 1997.
The fact that the centennial year was approaching surprised the county board, when told by Harold Bruns, organizer of Walker’s recent centennial.
“If we do nothing, Cass will be only one of two counties statewide that does nothing to celebrate ...,” Bruns said. “It’s kind of late, so if you’re going to move, you’ve got to do so fast.”
Board Chair Erwin Ostlund was named to lead the commemoration efforts.
50 years ago...
When the Cass County Welfare Department held its first recognition dinner for 25 foster families, the honorees were “stand-ins” for more than 292 children.
Lengths of stay ranged from overnight, to from infancy to adulthood in some cases. Some foster parents have been in the program for 25 years, and some had taken as many as 24-27 children into their homes.
John Fjelstul, director of Cass County Welfare, and Erhard Hasser, chair of the Welfare Board, made awards to parents
