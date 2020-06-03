10 years ago...
The last major section of the Paul Bunyan Trail between Guthrie and Walker was recently completed and is being used by walkers, runners and cyclists. The 16.5 mile segment links the two communities with 25 miles of pavement and provides a rest area in Guthrie.
The 11.5 mile segment from Bemidji to Guthrie was completed last year. Construction was primarily on the old Burlington Northern-Santa Fe railroad grade.
25 years ago...
Athletic director and biology teacher Al Maas will retire this week from WHA High School after 33 years of teaching, coaching and administrative leadership.
After graduating from Watertown HS, he earned degrees in the sciences, physical education and health at the University of Minnesota. In 1962 he began his teaching career at Walker High School where he has taught several academic subjects and coached sports. It was during this time that he also began to guide fishing trips.
Al says he’s not sure what he will do next but will take a year off to be with family and then may take up a whole new career.
50 years ago...
Violence and disrespect for the law are the most important issues facing America, Congressman Odin Langen says his 1970 opinion poll of constituents show.
Nearly 43 percent of those responding to his questionnaire chose this issue as most important. In second place was inflation at 31 percent; pollution was third at 13.8 percent.
Concerning the Vietnam War, 57.1 percent believed the President was following the right course; 18.2 percent thought he was not withdrawing troops fast enough, and 6 percent thought he was withdrawing them too fast.
