10 years ago...
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has announced that due to poor ice conditions, vehicle traffic on Walker Bay area of Leech Lake will be restricted to Class 1 and 2 ATVs and snowmobiles during Eelpout Festival.
Monday morning the Sheriff’s Office found 14-17 inches of ice on the Bay, not enough to allow unlimited vehicle traffic.
Meanwhile, a heavy snow load caused the partial collapse Feb. 1 of the roof of a building south of the Y Junction that houses Cornerstone Church and Northern Peace Funeral Home.
25 years ago...
Record low temps were set across Minnesota in the wee hours of Friday morning.
And if you listened carefully, you could hear the state’s all-time low of minus 59 degrees, set in 1899 at Leech Lake Dam in Federal Dam, being broken by the minus 60 degree reading at Tower.
“I knew it was gong to get broken, with all this talk,” said Federal Dam mayor Rusty Lego Friday night. Anticipating a new record, weather forecasters had flocked to both Embarrass and Tower weather stations. But when the station in Embarrass malfunctioned, only Tower was left to record the new low.
50 years ago...
Park Rapids and Walker will continue to receive Burlington Northern freight service even if the Interstate Commerce Commission approves abandonment of the branch line between Park Rapids and Cass Lake.
Walker will continue to receive BN freight service by the former Northern Pacific line extending from Brainerd through Walker to Bemidji and International Falls.
The only two stations that will no longer receive freight service are Nevis and Akeley. The request to abandon the branch line is due to the burden of an operating deficit.
