10 years ago...
Two masked men, one carrying a handgun, got away with some controlled drugs during a robbery Sunday morning at the Hackensack Senior Class Assisted Living.
The men entered the building and demanded drugs from an employee and then fled. They are being sought by the Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.
25 years ago...
After two defendants were acquitted on charges in the Sept. 30, 1993, robbery of Palace Casino and Bingo near Cass Lake, charges against the three remaining defendants have been dropped.
Charges against R. J., A. L., and B. H., have been dismissed without prejudice, according to the Court Administrator’s Office, closing the case.
50 years ago...
The seventh annual Muskie Derby Days runs Aug. 1-9 in Walker. $200 cash prize for the largest muskie caught in Leech Lake. Also $100 for second and $50 for third. Trophies for fourth-10th place.
Log sawing contest Aug. 9; Indian Pow Wows Aug. 2 and 9, 8 p.m.; Midway of Fun Carnival Aug. 5 and 6; and Fishermen’s Dance at the Legion Hall Aug. 9, starting at 10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.